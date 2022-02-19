Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.27. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 22,379 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

