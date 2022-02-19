Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $951.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.