Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00005254 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $52.96 million and $430,438.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,145.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.66 or 0.07016210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00288169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.89 or 0.00776917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014100 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00401133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00218814 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 25,109,256 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

