HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
About HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)
