HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.