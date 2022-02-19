HC Wainwright Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

