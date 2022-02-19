Head to Head Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Becton, Dickinson and and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20 Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.12%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.71 $2.09 billion $5.78 45.68 Axonics $111.54 million 20.28 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -26.69

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65% Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

