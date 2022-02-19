Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) versus Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Great Elm Capital pays out 500.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Great Elm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.44 -$31.96 million $0.08 36.63

Blue Owl Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital 9.20% 7.54% 1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Great Elm Capital has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.82%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

