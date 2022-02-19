Head to Head Survey: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) & Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jardine Matheson and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atos 2 6 2 0 2.00

Atos has a consensus target price of $25.74, suggesting a potential upside of 252.77%. Given Atos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atos is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Atos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.32 -$394.00 million N/A N/A Atos $12.77 billion 0.32 $628.27 million N/A N/A

Atos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Atos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atos beats Jardine Matheson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C). JC&C in turn has a 50% shareholding in Astra. Jardine Strategic also has a 58% shareholding in Jardine Matheson. The Group companies operate in the fields of motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, transport services, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, energy and agribusiness. The company was founded on April 9, 1984 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

