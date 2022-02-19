Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

HTA stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

