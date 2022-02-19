Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

HTLD opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

