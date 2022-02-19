Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HLX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.