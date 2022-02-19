Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HLX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.