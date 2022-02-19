Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,089,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.47 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.