Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $58,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $993.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

