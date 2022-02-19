Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,511. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

