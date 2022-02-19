Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,511. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

