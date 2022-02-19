HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.