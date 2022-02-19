HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,217 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

