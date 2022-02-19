HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

