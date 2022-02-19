HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

