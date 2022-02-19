Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

