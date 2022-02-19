Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of McGrath RentCorp worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

