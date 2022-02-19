Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,960 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Gray Television makes up about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

