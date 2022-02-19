Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Hilltop accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Hilltop worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

