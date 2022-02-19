Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 502,513 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

