Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $184.30

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.30 and last traded at $184.59, with a volume of 3075887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.06.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

