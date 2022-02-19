Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 287,775 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

