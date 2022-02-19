HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.49

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $151.49 and traded as low as $130.36. HOYA shares last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 25,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.44.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.