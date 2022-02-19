Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

