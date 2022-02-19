Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.37.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

