Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $669.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.37.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
