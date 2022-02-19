Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

