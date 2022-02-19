Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $45.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.