Hydra (HYDRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $286,634.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and approximately $286,634.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $9.26 or 0.00023255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.47 or 0.06813975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,765.99 or 0.99858855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,635,097 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

