iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:IAG traded down C$1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$79.17. 209,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,589. The stock has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$63.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$77.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

