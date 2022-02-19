iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.85.

TSE:IAG opened at C$79.17 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

