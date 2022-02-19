Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
