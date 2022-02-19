Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

