ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.45 or 0.06998079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.77 or 0.99929776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

