ICON One Day Volume Reaches $32.23 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $496.87 million and approximately $32.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 724,782,560 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
