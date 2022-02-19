IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IEX stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57. IDEX has a 52 week low of $187.94 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

