IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.91. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

