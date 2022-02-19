imbrex (REX) Market Cap Hits $106,981.48

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

