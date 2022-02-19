Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 48.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

