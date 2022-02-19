Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.56. 3,549,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,887. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

