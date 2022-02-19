Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,295 shares.The stock last traded at $41.28 and had previously closed at $41.27.

IBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

