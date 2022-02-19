Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.12

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.12 and traded as low as C$22.91. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 33,244 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$401.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.02.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.