InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

INNV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

