Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

