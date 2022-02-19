Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie Buys 1,000 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00.
NOTV stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $60.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inotiv (NOTV)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.