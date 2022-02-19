Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie Buys 1,000 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00.

NOTV stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.