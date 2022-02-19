Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $20.99. Inotiv shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 6,510 shares.

Specifically, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,306 shares of company stock worth $326,543. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inotiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The stock has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of -129.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inotiv by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inotiv by 28,049.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

