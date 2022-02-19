Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,397,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,833,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

