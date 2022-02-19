Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $7.94 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,528. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.